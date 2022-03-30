Will Smith was “asked to leave the ceremony and refused,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday.

The academy made the disclosure as part of a statement announcing that it is initiating “disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct” over his slap of Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday night.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the statement read. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Smith stayed in the audience after the incident and went on to win Best Actor 40 minutes later, getting an ovation from the crowd and giving a teary speech.

The academy, which oversees the Oscars, said Smith’s violations included “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock during Sunday night’s Oscars telecast after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzz cut. Pinkett Smith, who is married to Smith, has said publicly she wears the short hairdo because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. Rock declined to press charges, and Smith later apologized on social media.

Smith will now have a period of time to respond. At the next board meeting, which is set for April 18, the academy “may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.