Will Smith Was Supposed to Be at the Grammys

Will Smith is banned from the Oscars, but he reportedly was supposed to be at the Grammys on Sunday night. During a red-carpet interview, Questlove revealed that the Fresh Prince was asked to be part of the tribute to hip-hop but had to back out. “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was apart of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week,” Questlove told Variety. “There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will.” Smith announced Bad Boys 4 earlier this week.