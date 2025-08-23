Taylor Swift to Attend Chiefs Game in Brazil

Baseball fans were surprised to see a tiny pitch-invader take center stage at Yankee Stadium on Friday. During the fourth inning of Friday night’s game between legendary rivals the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, a squirrel scurried onto the pitch, and the fans went wild. Players, coaches, and grounds crew looked on in amusement as the squirrel made its way across the field, egged on by a chanting crowd. Play was paused as the animal ran to third base, where he received a stern look from Yankees pitcher Max Fried, before sprinting to first and then hopping into foul ground. “Beautiful stride,” one MLB.TV commentator noted. ”Base-stealer, huh?" the other chimed in. Play eventually resumed, but the cameras returned to follow the squirrel’s antics as it searched for an exit. Fortunately, it eventually succeeded, leaving fans in the stadium and on social media buzzing with delight.
Taylor Swift is finally ready to claim the role of Cheer Captain. The music megastar is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the 2025 NFL season in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. The game, where the Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5, making it the first international game of the season. Brazilian journalist Leo Dias reported that Swift will be watching the game from a hospitality suite at Neo Química Arena. The upcoming season will be Kelce’s 13th in the NFL, having played for the Chiefs for the entirety of his professional career. Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, with Kelce inspiring several songs on Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department. Swift recently announced the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast, which Kelce hosts with his brother Jason. It quickly became one of the most-watched podcasts of all time. The album, which will be her 12th, will be released on October 3, and marks her first album since the 14-time Grammy winner regained ownership of her masters in May.
When Loni Anderson, the late ’70s and early ’80s TV star who rose to fame as receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on Aug. 3, her cause of death was not released to the public. Her long-time publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed the news of her passing to the Associated Press on Aug. 5, which would have been Anderson’s 80th birthday. Now, a death certificate obtained by TMZ confirms that she died of metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma—a rare and highly aggressive cancer that forms in the uterus and can spread to other parts of the body, including the lungs and liver, causing life-threatening complications. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in the statement released by Kagan. No other contributory factors were listed in Anderson’s death and she was cremated and buried in Hollywood on Aug. 7. WKRP in Cincinnati ran for four seasons and Anderson was nominated for three Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards for her performance.
A student was rushed to the hospital after being stung by a scorpion in the dressing room of a Zara store. Alice Spies, a 20-year-old architecture student, was trying on clothes when the scorpion made its way up her leg before stinging her at the store at the Park Shopping in Guara, Brazil. She experienced a sharp pain and felt dizzy before spotting the offending yellow scorpion. Images seen by the Daily Beast suggest the arachnid didn’t survive the encounter, although this has not been confirmed. Local medics were called at around midday during the incident this week, The Sun reports, giving Spies first aid before putting her in a wheelchair. From there, she was taken directly to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital, where she was given fluids as part of the five-hour treatment. Per a statement via The Sun, the shopping mall said it takes pest control seriously. A Zara spokesperson said: “Zara deeply regrets what happened and confirms that it is in direct contact with the customer, providing all necessary assistance. We take this case very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate preventative measures are taken.”
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the 30-year-old Salvadoran whose unlawful deportation by the Trump administration sparked national outcry, has been released from federal custody. He will return home to Maryland to be reunited with his family while he awaits trial, which is currently scheduled for January, after pleading not guilty to charges of human smuggling last month. The government alleges that Garcia transported undocumented immigrants from Texas to other parts of the U.S. His attorney said of his release, “For the first time since March, our client Kilmar Abrego Garcia is reunited with his loving family. While his release brings some relief, we all know that he is far from safe.” He continued, “ICE detention or deportation to an unknown third country still threatens to tear his family apart. A measure of justice has been done, but the government must stop pursuing actions that would once again separate this family.” One of his attorneys also told NPR, “He is grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process.”
Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into Lionel Richie’s house in Beverly Hills on Friday morning. Someone at the soul legend’s residence called the Beverly Hills Police Department just after midnight about an intruder on the property, which overlooks the Los Angeles Country Club. Officers searched the neighborhood and found a 38-year-old man, Michael John Bond, a few blocks away from the house. Bond’s bond has been set at $50,000, per Los Angeles County Jail records. Law enforcement sources told NBC4 that Bond entered the home, was detected by security cameras, and fled once the security alarms started to go off. The four-time Grammy winner was home at the time of the break-in, but no one was injured and nothing was taken from the home. Richie has lived in the 28-room, Italian-style mansion since 1999, when he moved in with his ex-wife Diane Alexander. Richie has said that when people ask him where he goes for vacation, he tells them, “I go home.” The suspected burglary isn’t the first time the neighborhood has been targeted: In 2008, one of Richie’s neighbors on Sunset Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint. Luckily, the virtuoso appears to have emerged from his home break-in unscathed.
Kimbal Musk made a rare TV appearance to say his older brother Elon—the world’s richest man—needs more money. Tesla’s 54-year-old CEO remains locked in a legal battle with the electric car company over his pay package. While worth more than $400 billion, Musk takes no salary or cash bonus from Tesla, with his compensation coming solely as stock-option awards that vest when the company meets performance targets. Tesla’s board—upon which Kimbal sits—this month approved an “interim” grant of 96 million shares worth about $29 billion that will pay out in two years if Elon stays in a key role. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, Kimbal said, “I think my brother deserves to be paid. … He has zero pay for the past six to eight years. I don’t think that’s right." Kimbal, 52, added that the company’s shareholders would decide on the matter, but “he needs to be paid.” In January 2024, Musk said he wanted more control of Tesla. “I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” the former adviser to President Donald Trump wrote on X. “Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla.”
A Rome-bound Wizz Air Airbus A321 was forced to make an emergency landing in Bologna, Italy, about 250 miles from its destination Thursday morning due to wild turbulence. The aircraft had taken off from Alicante, a port city in southeastern Spain, before flying through a summer storm near Rome. Terrified passengers endured violent turbulence in the dark cabin as the pilots navigated the storm, which was captured on video and posted on TikTok. In the video, passengers scream in fright as the rocking aircraft maneuvers through thick storm clouds. According to Wizz Air representative Silvia Chiudinelli, no passengers were harmed and were entitled to refunds and ground transportation to Rome. “The airline thanks its pilots and cabin crew members for keeping everyone safe during the turbulence and for making the right decision to divert the flight to Bologna,” she wrote. Rome is still on severe alert for thunderstorms, according to Weather Underground. Summer heat and severe thunderstorms have scorched and drenched Italy and the rest of Europe this season. Just last month, flash floods pummeled the Passiria Valley in northern Italy, sweeping away cars, homes, and a bridge.
A British Airways flight attendant was has pleaded guilty after being found high on meth and naked in an Airbus A380 bathroom during a San Francisco to London flight. Haden Pentecost, 41, was described in court as “sweating, babbling,” and unable to complete basic pre-flight safety checks before retreating to a lavatory. Complaining of stomach cramps, he locked himself inside. When he finally emerged, colleagues were stunned to find him completely naked and seemingly unaware of the fact. A fellow crew member had to dress him and move him to an empty seat, Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday. Pentecost, who once appeared in a British Airways safety video, was monitored every 20 minutes for the rest of the transatlantic journey. He had dilated pupils and an erratic heart rate, magistrates heard. The flight’s captain called in a health professional, and paramedics met the aircraft when it landed at Heathrow Airport in London, taking him straight to the hospital. A blood test revealed both methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. Pentecost was fired and has pleaded guilty to performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs. He’ll be sentenced at a later date. “This individual no longer works for us,” a British Airways spokesperson told the Daily Beast.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding a recall of frozen shrimp products days after border officials detected a radioactive isotope at four ports around the country. Southwinds Foods, a food distributor based in California, initiated a voluntary recall due to possible contamination with Cesium-137. Traces of Cs-137 are present in the environment in small amounts but can become elevated in foods that are grown in areas with environmental contamination. The agency said it has not detected Cs-137, which can cause an elevated risk of cancer, in any food shipment that entered circulation in the U.S. However, it did detect the isotope in a shipment of shrimp imported from Indonesia, which did not enter U.S. commerce. The FDA is investigating the company that produced the shrimp that tested positive, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati. The Southwinds recall will affect retailers in nine states, including Virginia, California, and Massachusetts, and it will force major grocery stores like Kroger to take products off their shelves. Affected shrimp brands include Sand Bar, Bet Yet, Arctic Shores, and Great American. Consumers who bought the recalled products can return them to stores for a full refund. The FDA did not respond to a request for comment.