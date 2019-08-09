Will the Queen Intervene in the Battle Over Brexit?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

In a recent newspaper interview, the new British prime minister’s special adviser, Dominic Cummings, made a highly inflammatory remark.

Cummings, who was played by Benedict Cumberbatch in this Channel 4 Brexit movie, said that if parliament passed a vote of “no confidence” in the new government of Boris Johnson, Johnson could string out the process of calling a new election to ensure that, effectively, nobody was in power on Oct. 31.