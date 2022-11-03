CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Police Chief Arrested for Burglarizing Home
A small-town Georgia police chief has been arrested on charges of burglarizing a home, according to authorities. Anthony Williams, the now-ex-chief of the Willacoochee Police Department, turned himself in on Wednesday for the alleged Oct. 11 break-in, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release, noting that the bureau received a request from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 31 to “conduct an investigation regarding the actions of Chief Williams.” Williams has since been released on $5,000 bond, according to WALB. He was reportedly suspended last Saturday and terminated on Monday.