William and Harry Split Princess Diana’s Memorial Fund as They Go Their Separate Ways

Read it at People
Prince William and Prince Harry have split a memorial fund created in honor of their late mother Princess Diana as the brothers continue to divide their official business. The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund had been paid into the Royal Foundation, a charitable foundation set up for William, Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle since 2013. Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties, they have begun making plans for their new charitable organization, Archewell, and plan for their portion of the memorial fund to go to HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale. The memorial fund no longer actively raises funds, but continues to receive legacy donations.