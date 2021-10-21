Father and Son Found Dead in Home Both Had COVID
GRIM
A father and son who were found dead at their Pennsylvania home over the weekend both had COVID-19, authorities said. Police in Forward Township, Allegheny County, made the grim discovery while conducting a welfare check on Saturday. William Chepanoske, 84, was found deceased at the family home along with his son, 58-year-old John W. Chepanoske. Health officials confirmed Wednesday that the two men had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but it was not immediately clear if the virus had caused their deaths. Autopsies are underway to determine if the men suffered from any underlying health issues. The mother, who is in her 80s, was also diagnosed with COVID and remains hospitalized after she was found in respiratory distress during the welfare check, according to KDKA-TV News.