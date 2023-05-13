Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking the fight to Hollywood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a shiny five-minute short film Saturday morning, celebrating their and their children’s role in King Charles’ coronation last weekend.

The short, released by Kensington Palace on YouTube, featured imposing shots of Prince William striding around London as he prepared to pay homage to his father, and Succession-like images of the British Royal family’s new power couple getting in and out of progressively more impressive forms of transport (even Logan Roy never get a gold coach.)

In one scene, the family is seen preparing for the coronation in their maximalist apartment at Kensington Palace, and let’s just say you can see why Prince Harry said in his book that he and Meghan Markle’s jaws dropped when they were invited to pay them a visit for a cup of tea. The grand tone of the apartment is only added to by William, looking rather like Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, striding around the place in an enormous coronation cloak. Kate wears a matching robe that looks like it also weighs about half a ton, while her daughter, Charlotte, is adorable in her Alexander McQueen dress.

Keen analysts of palace politics will no doubt see the new movie as giving dramatic emphasis to the importance of William and Kate in the new regime of King Charles. Earlier this week, a source told The Daily Beast: “It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution.”

This dramatic new promotional clip, unprecedented in the history of royal brand building, shows just how key the glamor and glitz of William and Kate is going to be in shoring up the new king’s reign.

This weekend also saw the release of further official coronation photographs, including one of King Charles in his coronation robes, Prince William, and the presumed next king, but one, Prince George, trussed up in a pageboy suit.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Prince Andrew was also included in some of the official photographs taken after the coronation, but these, for obvious reasons, will not be released to the public.