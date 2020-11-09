Barr Gives DOJ Go-Ahead to Investigate Unfounded ‘Allegations’ of Voting Irregularities
GREEN LIGHT
Attorney General William Barr has given the Justice Department the go-ahead to investigate unfounded claims of voting irregularities that President Trump has repeatedly insisted cost him the election, the AP reports. Just two days after Joe Biden clinched the White House—winning with a sizable lead in several battleground states—the attorney general wrote in a memo to federal prosecutors that probes “may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.”
Trump has alleged since Election Day that Democrats are behind a nefarious scheme to get him out of the White House. The Federal Election Commission has said there was “no evidence of fraud,” with commissioner Ellen Weintraub telling CNN, “There is no evidence of illegal votes being cast.” The Trump campaign has launched multiple lawsuits in several battleground states that have mostly proven unsuccessful, with judges calling Republicans out for making unsubstantiated claims.