Barr Knew About Hunter Biden Tax Probe Since Spring—and Worked to Keep It Under Wraps: WSJ
SAGA CONTINUES
Attorney General Bill Barr knew about the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden since early this year, a source told The Wall Street Journal. But Barr reportedly sought to keep that information under wraps in order to avoid being seen as affecting the presidential election. Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, revealed this week that he’s under investigation for “tax affairs.”
President Trump and his allies have been pressuring Barr to look into Hunter Biden’s affairs for months, using him as a proxy to attack his father. The Wall Street Journal’s source says the investigation into the younger Biden began in 2018. In a statement released on Wednesday, Joe Biden said he was, “proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”