Barr Personally Ordered Police to Clear Protesters for Trump’s D.C. Church Photo Op: WaPo

Read it at The Washington Post
Attorney General William Barr ordered law enforcement on the ground in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square to clear the area Monday evening for President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports. The directive resulted in police tear gassing protesters so the commander-in-chief could pose with a Bible in front of a church he does not regularly attend. The move was an unusual one for the nation’s highest-ranking legal official to make personally, speaking to the close relationship between the head of the Department of Justice and Trump. The D.C. Archbishop, Wilton Gregory, condemned the president’s photo opportunity as using the church for political points.