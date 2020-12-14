Barr Slobbers All Over Trump in Resignation Letter: ‘Few Could Have Weathered These Attacks’
IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S ME
Attorney General William Barr’s resignation letter, much like the Justice Department during his tenure, was unusually favorable to the president. “I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” the fawning letter, posted to Twitter by President Trump on Monday, reads. “Your record is all the more impressive because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance.” Legal experts say the Justice Department has acted in an unprecedentedly partisan manner under Barr’s tenure, with Barr himself acting in a political manner. The now-outgoing attorney general may have fallen out of favor with the president after stating earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, running contrary to Trump’s claims as he attempts to overturn his loss.