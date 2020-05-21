Georgia Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Charged With Murder

The Georgia man who recorded the shocking video of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery being shot to death has been charged with murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced Thursday.

William Bryan Jr. was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment on Thursday in connection with Arbery’s February slaying while he was jogging on a residential street in Georgia, authorities said. He is currently being held in Glynn County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges that on Feb. 23, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, confronted Arbery while he was jobbing about two miles from his home. During the confrontation, Travis McMichael shot him, according to authorities. The entire incident—which shows the father and son armed with a shotgun and a .357 Magnum—was captured on video by Bryan.

Gregory and Travis McMichael currently face murder and aggravated assault charges for allegedly chasing down and killing Arbery.

The slaying—which many have described as a “lynching”—and the subsequent investigation spurred a national outcry and a Department of Justice investigation days after the graphic footage of his shooting in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick emerged.

The charges against McMichaels and Bryan come more than two months after Arbery, who was unarmed, was shot. Since then, the case has been bounced to three local prosecutors—two of whom are currently under investigation—before it was ultimately referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Local officials had argued Arbery’s death was “justifiable homicide.”

All three cases are now being handled by District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Despite the national outcry, two defense attorneys retained by Gregory McMichael claimed in a statement to The Daily Beast on Thursday that a “rush to judgment” has caused the public to vilify their client.

“This is not some sort of hate crime fueled by racism,” defense attorney Frank Hogue said at a press conference last Friday. “It is and remains the case, however, that a young African-American male has lost his life to violence.”

Hogue added that the defense team has amassed additional witnesses, documents, and more video footage—which he believes “tells a very different story, both about Greg, about his son, Travis, and about Ahmaud Arbery.”