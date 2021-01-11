Biden Picks Diplomat William Burns to Be CIA Director Tasked With Repairing Trump’s Damage
SALVAGE OPERATION
President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly selected William Burns as director of the CIA—a veteran diplomat who has served under five American presidents. According to CNN, Biden sees Burns, with his four decades of diplomatic experience, as the perfect candidate to restore some international credibility to the American intelligence community after President Donald Trump leaves the White House next week. Burns served as deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration, as ambassador to Jordan under Bill Clinton, and to Russia under George W. Bush. He has been vocal about the damage he believes the Trump administration has done to the international reputation of the United States. In a glowing announcement of his new appointment, Biden said: “The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA director.”