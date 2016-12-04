William Christenberry’s Haunted South

CultureWilliam Christenberry’s Haunted SouthObserverThe noted photographer, who died this week, returned each year to obsessively and meticulously photograph the ever changing Alabama landscape that shaped his vision.The Daily BeastUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 8:36PM ET / Published Dec. 04, 2016 12:01AM ET © William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Church, Sprott, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Coleman's Café, Greensboro, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Double Cola Sign, Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Side of Palmist Building, Havana Junction, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Taylor's Place, near Greensboro, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC House and Car, near Akron, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Red Building in Forest, Hale County, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC 5 Cent, Demopolis, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Green Warehouse, Newbern, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Corn Sign with Storm Cloud, near Greensboro, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC Kudzu with Storm Cloud, near Akron, Alabama© William Christenberry; courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York and Hemphill Fine Arts, Washington, DC