Ex-GoldenTree Exec Was Ousted After ‘Disgusting Sexual Comments,’ Report Says
GoldenTree Asset Management’s longtime chief operating officer was reportedly ousted from the company after complaints of “disgusting sexual comments” and a relationship with a subordinate. Citing court documents, Business Insider reports William Christian, who worked at the hedge fund from 2004 to 2020, was known to subject “employees to in-person meetings and conversations while his pants were pulled down to his ankles.” He was also said to have hurled “frequent and gratuitous insults” and to have shown “at least one subordinate a picture of his exposed genitals” prior to his 2020 departure, creating a “hostile work environment.” The details were made public Tuesday in connection with Christian suing the asset-management company over the $1.2 million he received following his exit. The court papers also note that the company accused Christian of expensing meals inappropriately, including at least one with a lower-level employee who he got pregnant.