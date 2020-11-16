Lawyer for DeAndre Baker Accusers Charged in Alleged Extortion Attempt
A Miami lawyer for several of the men who accused DeAndrew Baker of robbing them has been arrested and charged Monday after he is said to have attempted to extort the former New York Giants cornerback. William Dean, the attorney for three of Baker’s four alleged victims during the purported May 12 armed robbery, said he wanted the NFL player to pay each of his clients more than $266,000, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. In exchange, the victims in the case would either stop cooperating with prosecutors or change their initial sworn statements to police to weaken the case against Baker. “Anything you want, so long as the money is right,” Dean allegedly told Baker, according to authorities.
The Broward County State Attorney’s Office on Monday announced all four counts of robbery with a firearm against Baker have been dropped. Prosecutors, however, did not say Monday whether Baker paid the three alleged victims, though they did say the victims took back their original accusations “in the form of written, signed, notarized but identical in content affidavits.” The three are reported to have said Baker wasn’t involved and they weren’t robbed of the cash and watches. “Subsequently, the alleged victims and the known witnesses have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished,” the Broward SAO said.