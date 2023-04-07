William H. Macy Faces Lawsuit for Cutting Down Trees

Actor William H. Macy is in the weeds—or rather, the trees—at present, due to a complaint for damages filed against him by a neighbor late last month.

Pierce Brown, who owns a property adjacent to Macy’s in Los Angeles, is alleging in his lawsuit that in 2021, workers under Macy’s employ removed or otherwise did severe damage to multiple pine trees on Brown’s property without his permission or knowledge while Brown was on vacation.

In his suit, Brown claims that when he returned from his trip and discovered the huge changes made to his yard, Macy acknowledged that his workers had breached Brown’s land, and destroyed his trees and vegetation, without permission.

“The conduct of Macy... caused Brown a loss of property value, loss of use and enjoyment of his property, a loss of privacy, an increase in noise, as well as emotional distress, irritation, annoyance, and discomfort,” the suit reads.

In order to re-stabilize his hillside and repair the damage to the root systems Macy’s workers allegedly destroyed, Brown is seeking damages of $500,000, as well as $100,000 in general damages. Brown’s attorneys, and Macy, could not be reached by The Daily Beast for comment.

Macy’s wife, Felicity Huffman, was sentenced to 14 days in prison in 2019 after she pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud as part of the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.