Chicago Principal Says Hell No After Turning Point USA Tries to Launch School Chapter
NOT ON MY WATCH
A Chicago high school has killed an attempt by the right-wing Turning Point USA to open a chapter over fears of associating with a group committed to “racial intolerance,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Mark Grishaber, the principal of William Howard Taft High School, wrote a letter earlier this month condemning the right-wing group, saying he was “disturbed” by the notion of even hosting the group on his campus. “Please know that staff and administration at Taft will never tolerate the formation of any group that does not support these values,” Grishaber wrote. “Our diversity is our strength, and we are proud to celebrate it in our classrooms and school organizations.” The best part, Grishaber said at a council meeting Tuesday, was that the students who wanted to start the chapter never bothered to complete the form required to do so.
Some parents condemned the school’s move, saying students need to hear conservative viewpoints—including Amelia “Ammie” Kessem, a Chicago police sergeant who wrote on Facebook that “Liberal Progressives have continually and unjustifiably attacked the characters of conservatives” as her daughter has sought to join. The Chicago Police Department is investigating her post.