William Hurt, Who Won an Oscar for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ Dies at 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died Sunday at 71, his son posted on social media. Deadline was first to report the news.

Hurt was most recently recognized for his role as General Thaddeus Ross in The Incredible Hulk (2008), a role he maintained throughout the Marvel Universe for Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Widow (2021).

The actor began his career at Juilliard, which launched him onto stages across New York City. He found quick success in film after transitioning from the stage to the big screen in 1980 with his debut film, Altered States. In 1986, he received his first Academy Award nomination—and win—for Best Actor for Kiss of the Spider Woman. He went on to receive the nomination for the following two years for Children of a Lesser God (1987), and Broadcast News (1988).

