Florida Principal Who Doubted the Holocaust Was ‘Factual’ Has Been Fired
A former Florida high-school principal who appeared to cast doubt on the historical truth of the Holocaust has been fired, CNN reports. William Latson made his comments in response to a parent’s email in April asking how the school taught students about the Holocaust. He replied: “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a district employee.” He was removed from his post at the Boca Raton high school in July, but the School District of Palm Beach County reassigned Latson to a new post working in a “district position.” The school board reportedly voted 5-2 Wednesday to terminate Latson’s employment, effective Nov. 21. The district said there was “just cause” for firing the former principal over alleged ethical misconduct and failure to carry out his job responsibilities. Latson apologized for his comments in July, saying that he regretted “the verbiage” he used.