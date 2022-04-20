Racist Charged for Trying to Run Black Neighbors Out of Town, Feds Say
FESTERING
A Wisconsin man is accused of trying to intimidate people of color to move out of his neighborhood, leaving horrifically racist notes on their windshields, slashing their tires, and scrawling the N-word on one woman’s apartment door. That’s according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast, which charges William McDonald with criminal interference with fair housing rights, a hate crime under the Civil Rights Act of 1968. He allegedly began his harassment campaign in March 2021, finally ending with his arrest on Tuesday, the complaint states. In one note, McDonald allegedly wrote, “Get the fuck out of MY neighborhood, [N-WORD]!” In another, he allegedly wrote, “Get the fuck back to the ghetto [N-word] northside + stay there… That’s where you belong.” In yet another, prosecutors say McDonald wrote, “Your last warning to get the fuck outta my neighborhood before I slash your shit again. No problem with BLACK people. Only problems with ghetto punk [N-WORDS] like you!” McDonald does not have an attorney listed in court records, and was unable to be reached for comment.