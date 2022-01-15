Grinning Ex-Alabama Sheriff Busted for Campaign-Related Crimes
TURNING THE TABLES
A former Alabama sheriff was on the other side of the mugshot camera Friday after he was indicted on a litany of campaign charges. William Ray Norris, the former sheriff of Clarke County, was charged by the state attorney general with unlawfully using campaign contributions, violating the Fair Campaign Practices Act, using his office for personal gain, violating the Statement of Economic Interest disclosure requirements, and income tax evasion, according to WPMI. Some of the charges stem from Norris allegedly accepting thousands of dollars from someone who received nearly $140,000 from Norris’ office. The indictment comes eight months after Norris resigned following efforts by the state attorney general’s office to impeach him. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.