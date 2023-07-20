Aide Who Was With Trump on Jan. 6 to Appear Before Grand Jury
NOT LOOKING GOOD
A Donald Trump aide was spotted at a D.C. courthouse on Thursday to appear before a federal grand jury determining whether the ex-president should be indicted for his role in Jan. 6, The Washington Post reported. William Russell, who served as a special assistant in the White House and now works for Trump’s 2024 campaign, was with Trump for much of the day of the Capitol riots. He has already testified before the jury and will do so again on Thursday along with a data expert who worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign, sources told the Post. On Tuesday, Trump announced the “HORRIFYING NEWS” that he had been issued a target letter warning him of a potential third indictment to add to his ever-mounting legal woes. If formally indicted (again), Trump could face charges related to deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and tampering with a witness, two attorneys with direct knowledge of the letter told NBC News.