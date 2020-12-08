Brit Named William Shakespeare First Man to Get Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine as Mass Rollout Begins
WINTER’S TALE
All’s well that ends well. An 81-year-old British man named William Shakespeare has become the second person in the world to receive a fully approved coronavirus vaccine. Shakespeare followed 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, who was the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as part of the mass vaccination program being rolled out across Britain. Keenan, who turns 91 next week, received the jab while wearing a penguin-themed Christmas T-shirt and described it as the “best early birthday present” she could have had. “It means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year,” said the grandma. Some 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to Brits in the coming weeks.