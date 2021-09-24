CHEAT SHEET
William Shatner, 90, Set to Be Oldest Man Shot Into Space
Captain Kirk is truly headed to space...at 90. William Shatner is set to board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket next month, according to TMZ, becoming the oldest man to ever fly into space. The 15-minute flight, and the run-up to it, are being filmed for a documentary that’s currently being shopped to a number of outlets, TMZ reports. It’s unknown who else will be aboard the mission, nor is it clear how much Shatner had to pay to join the intergalactic crew (the last flight’s final seat went for over $20 million at auction). The rocket was previously launched in July with four passengers, including Bezos and his brother.