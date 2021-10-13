‘Nervous’ 90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Rocketed Into Space

Star Trek star William Shatner was launched to the edge of space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest person to make the voyage.

Just before 11 a.m ET Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, rocketed the 90-year-old sci-fi actor in a capsule from a launchpad in Van Horn, Texas, for the roughly 10-minute milestone trip.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle blasted Shatner and three other passengers into the western skies of Texas to an altitude of roughly 63 miles, permitting them to revel in about four minutes of weightlessness in microgravity.

Ahead of the trip Wednesday, Shatner said during a Today show interview that he was eager to witness the “miracle of our Earth” from an otherworldly vantage point.

“I’m going to see the vastness of space and the extraordinary miracle of our Earth and how fragile it is compared to the forces at work in the universe—that’s really what I’m looking for.”

The space jaunt Wednesday comes after the trip—originally scheduled for Tuesday—was delayed amid predictions about dangerously high wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

Blue Origin piloted its first launch with passengers in July when it sent Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos, along with aviation pioneer Wally Funk, 82, and the company’s first paying customer, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands, on a suborbital mission.

Days before that launch, space travel competitor Virgin Galactic flew its founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, and five other passengers on a similar suborbital mission that shot them more than 50 miles into the sky from a launchpad in New Mexico.

Last month, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule also flew its first private crew of space tourists into orbit and has plans for more civilian space exploration trips next year.

After the back-to-back launches, Shatner, who became famous for playing the role of Captain Kirk on Star Trek, was named as one of the passengers for Blue Origin’s second flight.

“Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’” Shatner wrote on Twitter last week ahead of the trip. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

Shatner was joined on the journey by Audrey Powers, who oversees the company’s flight operations, and crewmates Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen. De Vries, who co-founded clinical research software Medidata and Boshuizen, who is a co-founder of the satellite imagery firm Planet Labs, paid for their spots on the rocket.

The company has been tightlipped about the price of the tickets, opting for private sales that Bezos has claimed have hit more than $100 million in bookings.

Meanwhile, Branson’s company has set a starting price tag for seats on its rivaling space tourism voyages at $450,000.

Wednesday’s launch comes weeks after Alexandra Abrams, the former head of Blue Origin’s employee communications, released an essay together with 20 other current and former Blue Origin employees accusing the company of turning “a blind eye to sexism.” The essay also alleged that the company is “not sufficiently attuned to safety concerns and silences those who seek to correct wrongs.”

The Washington Post later reported in more detail about a culture of dysfunction at the company, citing interviews from 20 Blue Origin workers who complained about a toxic workplace and “bro culture.”

Bezos’ company has responded to those claims by saying that it had an anonymous hotline for sexual harassment complaints while insisting that New Shepard was the “safest space vehicle ever designed or built.”