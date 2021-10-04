CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
William Shatner, 90, Officially Flying to Space on Jeff Bezos’ Rocket
‘A MIRACLE’
Read it at Blue Origin
It’s official: Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will launch 90-year-old William Shatner into space on Oct. 12. The Star Trek actor—the oldest person to ever be shot into space—will travel aboard New Shepard NS-18 with Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, as well as crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vrie, according to a press release. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement. He’s scheduled to lift off at 8:30 am CT from Launch Site One in West Texas.