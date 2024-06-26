CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    William Smirks at King Charles’ Pokémon Joke During State Banquet

    SPOTTED

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    King Charles III (R) talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

    Jordan Pettitt/WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Prince William reacted to his father, King Charles, as the monarch delivered a speech welcoming the Emperor and Empress of Japan on their first day of a U.K. state visit on Tuesday. Charles spoke the usual diplomatic language at the official state banquet, highlighting the economic, diplomatic and cultural bonds between the two countries on the first day of a three-day state visit. But it was the moment when Charles began talking about fly fishing, Hello Kitty and Pokemon that had William intrigued. After sharing his personal history with Emperor Naruhito, Charles shared that “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing.” He then referenced grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a joke surrounding the Japanese cartoon phenomenon, Pokémon.“The Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational.” Charles added. At this point, William is seen smirking and lowering his eyes, before he grins and looks directly at his father.