William Smirks at King Charles’ Pokémon Joke During State Banquet
SPOTTED
Prince William reacted to his father, King Charles, as the monarch delivered a speech welcoming the Emperor and Empress of Japan on their first day of a U.K. state visit on Tuesday. Charles spoke the usual diplomatic language at the official state banquet, highlighting the economic, diplomatic and cultural bonds between the two countries on the first day of a three-day state visit. But it was the moment when Charles began talking about fly fishing, Hello Kitty and Pokemon that had William intrigued. After sharing his personal history with Emperor Naruhito, Charles shared that “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing.” He then referenced grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a joke surrounding the Japanese cartoon phenomenon, Pokémon.“The Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational.” Charles added. At this point, William is seen smirking and lowering his eyes, before he grins and looks directly at his father.