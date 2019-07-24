CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    GOT HIM

    Convicted Murderer Found Through Genetic Genealogy Gets Two Life Sentences

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

    The first man convicted of murder with genetic genealogy evidence was sentenced to two life sentences on Wednesday, KOMO News reports. William Talbot II will serve the two life sentences consecutively after being found guilty in the murders of a Canadian couple earlier this month based on 32-year-old DNA evidence. According to prosecutors, Talbot raped and killed 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg, and killed 20-year-old Jay Cook in November 1987 during their overnight trip in Seattle. The case was considered cold until a genealogist was able to trace DNA evidence found at the scene back to Talbot using the GEDmatch database. Before being sentenced, Talbot maintained that he was innocent. “I stand before you a man convicted of a crime that I did not commit,” he told the judge in court Wednesday.

    Read it at KOMO News