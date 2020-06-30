CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    NC Hampton Inn Employee Fired After Calling Police on Black Guests Using the Pool

    DISCRIMINATION

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Jim Watson/Getty

    A Williamston, North Carolina Hampton Inn employee has been fired after calling the police on Black hotel guests using the hotel’s swimming pool. In an almost 10-minute viral Facebook live video, the white hotel employee and two police officers question a Black woman, Anita Williams-Wright, asking her to prove that she is a hotel guest. “I feel it’s discrimination. I have a room here,” Williams-Wright said. “This lady here is discriminating [against] me. I have a key to get in and I can show you that it works… I have a room here. I don’t have to give my name. I didn’t break the law.” Williams-Wright said none of the other guests at the pool, who were white, were asked to prove that they were hotel guests. Hilton issued a statement denouncing the incident, stating that the hotel chain has “zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind.”

    Read it at USA Today