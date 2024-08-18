Willie Brown Threatens to Sue Trump Over False Helicopter Story
ZIP IT
Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco and ex-boyfriend of Vice President Kamala Harris, told reporters he would sue Donald Trump for slander and defamation if the former president repeated his false story that the pair almost died while taking a helicopter ride together. Trump has also been invoking Brown’s name during public statements, claiming that the he said “terrible things” about the vice president during the supposed near-death experience. “I don’t want his apology,” the former mayor said. “I don’t want him to mention my name.” Trump’s alleged fib came to light after Nate Holden, a former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator, said he had taken a rocky helicopter ride with the former president in 1990 and that the former president might have confused him with Brown because they are both Black.