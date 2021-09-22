‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson, Who Played Stanford Blatch, Dies at 57
R.I.P.
Sex and the City actor Willie Garson has died at age 57, TMZ reports. The star had reportedly been battling cancer. He played the recurring character Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s close friend, on the hit show, both movies, and will make cameo appearances in the upcoming spinoff And Just Like That. Garson appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows throughout his career, starring as Mozzie in White Collar opposite Matt Bomer. Garson’s adopted son Nathen wrote on Instagram, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”