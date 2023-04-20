2 More Suspects Arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 Party Shooting
RAMPAGE
Two more young men have been arrested over a deadly rampage at a “Sweet 16” birthday party on Saturday in Dadeville, Alabama, bringing the total of people charged in connection with the shooting to five. Johnny Letron Brown, 20, was apprehended Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and charged with four counts of reckless murder, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Three hours after that announcement, the agency said that Willie George Brown Jr., 19, had also been arrested. It was not immediately clear if the suspects are related. Earlier this week, three other men, including two brothers aged 16 and 17, were arrested on the same charges. The teens were charged as adults, prosecutors said. The shooting, for which authorities have yet to make public a possible motive, killed four people ages 17 to 23. At least 32 others were wounded.