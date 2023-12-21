Willie Nelson Doc Reveals His First Wife Once Stabbed Him With a Fork
FORK YOU!
A slew of anecdotes about the life of Willie Nelson, the 90-year-old country music star who remains on tour to this day, were revealed Thursday in the new documentary series Willie Nelson & Family, including that his first wife once threw a fork so hard, he said “it stuck in my side.” Martha Matthews, the alleged-fork thrower that Nelson described as being a “dark-haired beauty” and a “full-blooded Cherokee,” was married to the musician from 1952 to 1962. He said they met when Matthews was 16 and he was 19, adding that they were both “drinking a lot in those days.” Despite the fork ordeal, and conceding that their relationship had its share of fights, Nelson said the two had “a lot of fun together” in their decade-long marriage. Nelson has since married three more times—first with Shirley Collie, from 1963 to 1971, then to Connie Koepke, from 1971-1988, and lastly to Annie D’Angelo, who he’s been married to since 1991. Willie Nelson & Family began streaming Thursday on Paramount+.