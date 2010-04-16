Willie Nelson Stoned on Larry King
The legendary Willie Nelson is Larry King's guest on Friday night, and despite his advancing age, not much has changed: The country singer admits to King that he smoked before the show, saying, "it doesn't affect me much." Larry King Live
The legendary Willie Nelson is Larry King's guest on Friday night, and despite his advancing age, not much has changed: The country singer admits to King that he smoked before the show, saying, "it doesn't affect me much." Larry King Live