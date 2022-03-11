Six Spring Breakers Overdose on Cocaine Laced With Fentanyl
‘EXTREMELY ALARMING’
Emergency responders were called out to a horrifying scene in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Thursday after six young people on Spring Break overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to officials. Local10 reports that Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to an emergency at a short-term holiday rental late Thursday afternoon and found six people suffering from overdoses. Chief Stephen Gollan reportedly said: “There were multiple people in cardiac arrest in the front yard... Narcan was deployed as quickly as possible.” The six were rushed to hospital, where one reportedly had to be intubated and remains in critical condition, according to Gollan. “This is extremely alarming to us,” said the chief. Wilton Manors police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have opened an investigation.