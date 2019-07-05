CHEAT SHEET
15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Beats Polona Hercog, Advances to Wimbledon 4th Round
15-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff won her match Friday afternoon against Polona Hercog of Slovenia, and will advance to the forth round of Wimbledon. Gauff saved two match points in the second set, won a tiebreaker, and was able to outlast Hercog—clinching a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 victory in the third round. The teenager got to the tournament’s third round by beating fellow U.S. player Venus Williams in a major upset and ex-semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. According to ESPN, Gauff is the “youngest player to come through qualifying for Wimbledon in the Open era.” The Atlanta native is now among the top 16 players in the tournament and will next face Simona Halep of Romania on Monday.