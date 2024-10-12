Wimbledon Champ Marries Fan Who She Met in Central Park
A WALK TO REMEMBER
Garbiñe Muguruza married Tom Ford model Arthur Borges last weekend, three years after their chance meeting at the U.S. Open where he wished her good luck. Muguruza, the former ranked No. 1 singles player by the Women’s Tennis Association, told Spanish magazine HOLA! that she stumbled upon Borges in Central Park. “My hotel was close to Central Park, and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk. I go out, and I run into him on the street,” she said. “Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the U.S. Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’” After two years of dating, Borges proposed in May last year. The wedding last weekend, which was conducted in four languages, included guests such as former tennis coach Conchita Martinez and Muguruza’s ex-doubles partner Carla Suárez Navarro. Muguruza, who retired from tennis this year after a string of injuries, said she knew she would marry him “even before he asked me.”