Wimbledon to Announce Ban on Russian Players Because of Putin’s War in Ukraine

Wimbledon is set to become the first major tennis tournament to bar players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine. Russians have been allowed to compete in tour events as “independent” athletes and to sign up for next month’s French Open, but The Times of London said Wimbledon organizers were on “on the brink” of announcing an outright ban. It said the decision was made after two months of discussions with U.K. government officials. The ban will affect a number of players, most notably world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the reigning U.S. Open champion.