Wimbledon to Be Canceled for First Time Since World War Two, Says Report
The Wimbledon tennis championships are set to be canceled this week, according to reports, which would mark the first time the tournament has not been held since the outbreak of World War II. CNN reports the German Tennis Federation’s vice president, Dirk Hordorff, said: “The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it.” Tournament organizer the All England Club is set to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday and is expected to make the announcement. The tournament was set to begin June 29. The cancellation will be the only one outside of wartime since the first tournament in 1877. There were no tournaments held between 1914 and 1918 during World War I, or between 1940 and 1945 during World War II. The French Open, due to start on May 18, has already been pushed back until September.