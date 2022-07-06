CHEAT SHEET
Wimbledon’s New ‘Quiet Room’ Being Used for Sex by Horny Tennis Fans
It’s not just the players who are creating controversy at this year’s Wimbledon. Spectators at this year’s tournament say a new quiet room at the All England Club—intended to act as a space where “guests can retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection”— has been hijacked by raunchy couples looking for somewhere to have sex. One Wimbledon fan claimed to have spotted a couple leaving the room with “big grins” on Monday. “She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they’d been up to,” the anonymous fan told The Guardian. Another attendee who went to the facility, which consists of two adjoining rooms, said they heard “sounds of intimacy” coming from the other room.