Learning About Wine Can Be Intimidating. Winc Makes It Easy

It’s safe to say that my wine intake has increased during quarantine. I’m writing it off as an “educational experience,” as a quarantine skill I’ve picked up just like sourdough baking and bird watching. I’m no sommelier, but I finally feel like I could go out to dinner (whenever that’s a thing again), look at a wine list, and not feel like I’m reading a riddle. Thankfully, I discovered this wine service early on in quarantine that allows me to learn about different wines, and try plenty more.

You won’t find Winc wines in the wild. Instead, the direct-to-consumer brand both bottles the wine themselves and ships it directly to your door. To get started, you take a quiz of six easy questions online. Winc will then pick four different varieties of wines it thinks you will like. If you’re unhappy with the wines Winc picks out, you can easily edit your box before they’re shipped to you; you can search their selection by category, what it pairs with, how dry or sweet it is, among other things. They have pretty much everything, from delicious Chardonnays, to punchy Cabernet Sauvignons, summer ready Rose, and even the ever-funky Skin Contact wine you may or may not have heard about.

When you click on a specific wine, you can see how other Winc members rated the wine, as well as the tasting notes, which I really like. I’m not sure I pick up on all of the flavors at home, but it is nice to have a tasting guide—it makes every bottle feel like I’m at a wine tasting. If you want to (not required), you can rate each wine after drinking them so that Winc can hone in even more on the wines you liked and the wines you didn’t.

With Winc, I ensure two things: that I easily and safely get wine right now and that my home is always stocked with delicious wine. It really doesn’t get much better than that. You can buy one bottle at a time, or try four out from the start. Either way, you’ll end up happy.

Winc Membership Buy on Winc $ 34

2018 Akoya Chardonnay Buy on Winc $ 15

2017 Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon Buy on Winc $ 23

