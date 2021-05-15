If You Need an AC Unit, The Windmill Is the One to Get
COOL AIR
Scouting Report: This sleek looking AC unit cools down a room in no time, and when you're not using it, disappears into the background.
The Windmill is the sleekest looking AC unit you'll ever see. It looks like it’s part of my decor and not an eyesore unit jutting out from the window like my old one. It has a simple and easy-to-use interface—a few sleek buttons up top and an LED display that fades after 10 seconds so you’re not looking at numbers all day. There are three settings—Cool, Fan, and Eco, and you can choose between three different speeds, going from 1 to 3. Funnily enough, I just keep it on 1 all day and my room is crisp and cool—always the exact temp I set it to. You can also connect to it via WiFi and your phone, so you can set schedules for when it should go on, control temperature, and change modes. I love this because if I leave and think I forgot to turn off my AC, I can just turn it off from my phone, no problem.
Windmill Air
Beyond being beautiful and easy to use, the machine is powerful. It boasts dual-filtration and double insulation resulting in cleaner, healthier air. It is not an air purifier, but it’s pretty damn close. The filter is easy to wash (just run it under cold water every month or so), and it alerts you, too, so the air is always as fresh as can be. Another thing I love is that the Windmill doesn’t blow air directly at you (although it can with its fan setting). Instead, when it’s on “cool” it directs air upwards, to actually maximize cold air distribution throughout my space.
