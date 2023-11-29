Winds Topple National Christmas Tree Outside White House

Strong winds toppled the 40-foot National Christmas Tree around by the White House on Tuesday just days before it was set to be officially lit by President Joe Biden.

Winds in D.C. were strong on Tuesday at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

After falling at approximately 1:00 p.m., crane was used to prop it back up. The National Park Service said they are hopeful that the tree will be in good condition for Thursday’s tree lighting . The tree was delivered to the White House Ellipse on Nov. 14.

“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright as of 6 p.m.,” a National Park Service spokesman told WTOP.

“As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on,’ and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year, it added to NBC News.”

This year’s tree is a Norway spruce from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia and has broken tradition by being placed instead of planted, unlike the other trees before it. The decision came after a previous tree planted in October of 2021 had to be removed because it developed fungal disease.

Historically, at least three National Christmas trees have failed to face D.C. winds and fallen.