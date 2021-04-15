California Mayor Banished From Town Life Over Sexual Assault Accusations
PARIAH
The mayor of Windsor, California, has been barred from entering any municipal buildings after a heated Wednesday meeting of the town council. The council voted to ban Dominic Foppoli from any town offices, a condition he agreed to, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The mayor will not be able to work from home, either. Town manager Ken MacNab told the Chronicle that city employees said they did not want to be in Foppoli’s presence physically or virtually. Foppoli has been accused of sexual assault by five women, including by one town council member, in encounters ranging from 2002 to 2019, but he has refused to resign despite calls to step down from former political allies and even his own brother. He has denied the allegations and said in a statement Wednesday, “I know deep in my heart that I have done nothing criminally wrong and eventually will be cleared.” Foppoli can only lose his post as mayor via recall election or felony conviction.