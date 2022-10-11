Wine Billionaire Who ‘Hid His Identity’ Ordered to Pay $416 Million

Read it at Bloomberg
Crisp, oaky, and with a hint of deception? French wine billionaire Pierre Castel has been ordered to pay $416 million after a Swiss court found he “deliberately hid his identity for decades.” According to Bloomberg, Castel withheld key information about his assets on tax filings for several years. Decades ago, he allegedly also submitted filings “under one first name... rather than another, by which he is well known as the founder of world’s third-largest wine trader.” The 95-year-old billionaire did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.