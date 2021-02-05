Capitol Rioter Jason Riddle Sold Hot Senate Doc for $40: Feds
HOT TYPE
New Hampshire postal worker and former correctional officer Jason Riddle first won national attention when he was captured on video drinking a bottle of wine inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot. But he has since told the FBI he also stole a leather-bound volume from the Senate Parliamentarian’s office, then sold it outside, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court.
Riddle told agents he took the tome from a desk, and “described it as old looking, bound in reddish-brown leather, and [said] it was ‘like a dictionary.’” After spending about 30 minutes inside, Riddle said he left and sold the book, which he remembered being titled “something to the effect of ‘Senate Chambers,’” to an unknown man outside for $40. Riddle later tried to delete any incriminating evidence from his phone, according to the complaint. It didn’t work. One of the photos agents say they found on Riddle’s device appeared to be the “old looking, bound reddish brown leather book” that Riddle described, which was titled “Senate Procedure.”
Riddle is charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records.