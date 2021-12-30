Wine Specialist Warns of Champagne Shortage Ahead of New Year’s Eve
NOT THE BUBBLY!
New Year’s Eve celebrations are apparently under major threat—and not just from COVID or canceled plans. Alison Napjus, an editor at Wine Spectator, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that champagne may be the latest casualty of the global supply chain problems. “It’s not even just that basic transportation issue. We’re also looking at things like shortages of the cage that goes on top of your bottle, labels, boxes to put wine in,” she said on Mornings with Maria. “It could be tough to find some of your favorite labels this year.” Napjus’ statement comes even after President Joe Biden stressed that the fears over supply shortages had subsided. “The much-predicted crisis didn’t occur,” he said last week. “Packages are moving. Gifts are being delivered. Shelves are not empty.”