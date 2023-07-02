Celebrate the 4th of July in style with a combination of fireworks, food, and fine wine. Thanks to wine.com, readers can save 10% on their orders of 12 bottles of wine. Simply use the code FIREWORKS at checkout to unlock the savings. But act fast, this deal ends on Wednesday (7/5). Not sure what to buy or where to start? Fear not, wine.com has experts on tap, ready to answer your questions in a moment’s notice. Just use the chat function if you need a hand, and you’ll be connected to a real person in seconds.

Make the most of this chance not only to stock up for Independence Day, but also for occasions like Christmas celebrations, Thanksgiving feasts, or housewarming parties.

Wolffer Summer in a Bottle Price per bottle Burgers, brisket, and hot dogs, BBQ is a staple of the 4th of July. Did you know that the sweet and smoky flavors of BBQ pair well with a rosé? This one from Long Island has a lovely balance between fresh fruit, fine tannins (counterbalances the meat’s fat and protein) and graceful acidity. Buy At Wine.com $ 26

Castellani Sangiovese 2016 Price per bottle More a fan of red wine? This Castellani Sangiovese has aromas and flavors of delicate red fruits that complement grilled veggies, meats, and even pizza. Buy At Wine.com $ 18

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 2022 Price per bottle Grilling chicken this Independence Day? Try a white wine instead. Whitehaven’s Sauvignon Blanc captures intense notes of passionfruit, lemongrass and white peach. It complements fresh seafood, grilled chicken, or summer salads. Buy At Wine.com $ 20

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.